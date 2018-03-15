

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L) said the comments made by Airbus emphasizes the Group's firmly held belief that Melrose is not an appropriate owner of GKN. GKN Chairman, Mike Turner, said: 'Its management lacks the relevant experience and its short-term business model is inappropriate for GKN's customers and investors.'



Airbus is GKN's largest customer, representing 20% of the sales of GKN Aerospace in 2017.



Earlier, Tom Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Airbus Commercial Aircraft, said: 'The nature of our industry is one that requires a commitment to long-term investment and strategic vision. It would be practically impossible for us to give any new work to GKN under such an ownership model when we don't know who will be the long-term investor.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX