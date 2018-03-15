London stocks edged higher in early trade on Thursday, although gains were capped by worries about a possible trade war between the US and China. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.2% to 7,144.20. The pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3978 and similar versus the euro at 1.1299. Overnight, Wall Street lost ground amid renewed worries about a trade war as President Donald Trump looked to impose fresh tariffs on China. According to reports, Trump is looking to levy tariffs on up to $60bn of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...