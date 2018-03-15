Destiny Pharma has been granted fast-track designation by the US drug regulator for its lead clinical candidate. Exeporfinium chloride (XF-73) has been granted the designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its development as a means of prevention of post-surgical infections such as methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). The fast-track designation is typically applied to accelerate the development of drugs that have the potential to treat serious diseases and hold ...

