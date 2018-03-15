Consumer credit reporting agency Experian has agreed to buy credit-checking firm ClearScore for £275m. Experian said the acquisition will combine two well-known, high-growth UK consumer brands, both of which will be retained. It will also bring together two businesses with complementary assets and skills to improve outcomes for consumers. For the calendar year 2018, ClearScore - which provides free access to credit reports and scores and introduces consumers to personal financial products and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...