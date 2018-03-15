St. Modwen has completed the forward-sale of 207 private rented sector units at its 1,300-home mixed-use regeneration project at St Andrew's Park, Uxbridge, to Annington Rentals No.4, it announced on Thursday, for a total cash consideration of £75m, upon the occurrence of certain construction milestones. The FTSE 250 company said the sale would accelerate the delivery of future phases of the St Andrew's Park scheme, and would release capital for it to invest in build-for-sale homes which would ...

