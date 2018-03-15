Full-year profit at Spirax-Sarco Engineering was boosted by strong organic growth and two "significant" acquisitions. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 29% to £229.1m on revenue of £998.7m, up 32% on the previous year. Favourable FX movements increased sales on translation by 5%, while acquisitions - Spirax bought Gestra and Chromalox last year - added 20% to revenue and 14% to profit. Meanwhile, adjusted basic earnings per share were up 29% at 220.5p and ...

