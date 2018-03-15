Just Group announced its results for the year ended 31 December on Thursday, reporting that its focus on profit over volume delivered a 35% pro forma increase in adjusted operating profit. The FTSE 250 financial services group said net profit in the 12 month period was £155m, up from £148m in the 18 months to December 2016 New business profit increased to £170m, up 37% compared to pro forma 2016, while the company's new business margin rose to 9.0% from 6.8% pro forma, which the board said ...

