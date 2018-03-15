Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Vocera Communications' Quarterly Revenue Surged 26%; Recorded Profit on Y-O-Y

Stock Monitor: RELM Wireless Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter fiscal 2017, Vocera's revenue surged 26% to $45.5 million compared to $36.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $43.5 million.

During Q4 2017, Vocera's Product revenue came in at $24.9 million, up 25% compared to $19.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's Service revenue advanced 28% to $20.6 million for the reported quarter versus $16.1 million for the prior year's same quarter.

For full year (FY) 2017, Vocera's revenue totaled $88.9 million compared to $70.7 million in FY16 reflecting a growth of 26%. The Company's bookings for FY17 advanced 16% to $166.2 million on a y-o-y basis.

During Q4 2017, Vocera's GAAP gross margin was 64.5% compared to 59.4% in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted EBITDA totaled $9.3 million for the reported quarter versus $972,000 for the year-earlier same quarter,

For Q4 2017, Vocera recorded GAAP net income of $2.7 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.36 per share, in Q4 2016. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported earnings of $9.00 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $49,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. Vocera's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.14 per share.

For FY17, Vocera reported GAAP net loss of $14.22 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $17.27 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

As of December 31, 2017, Vocera's deferred revenue was $63.7 million compared to $55.0 million at December 31, 2016. The Company's cash equivalents and short-term investments were $81.2 million at December 31, 2017, and $74.1 million at December 31, 2016. Vocera has a strong balance sheet with no debt.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Vocera is forecasting revenue in the range of $37.0 million and $40.0 million and GAAP loss between $0.31 and $0.23 per share. For the upcoming quarter, Vocera is expecting a non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the band of $0.11 and $0.03 and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be between negative $2.0 million and positive $0.3 million.

For the full-year 2018, Vocera is projecting revenue between $175.0 million and $183.0 million and a GAAP loss in the range of $0.63 and $0.40 per share. The Company is anticipating non-GAAP net income per share to be between $0.28 and $0.48 and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $14.0 million and $20.0 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Vocera Communications' stock advanced 2.46%, ending the trading session at $25.40.

Volume traded for the day: 212.82 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 9.53%

After yesterday's close, Vocera Communications' market cap was at $741.43 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

