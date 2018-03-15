The "Europe Stroke Management Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Stroke Management Market would witness market growth of 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Stroke is a medical emergency which occurs when the flow of the blood is restricted to the brain and as a result, brain cells start dying. Rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases has been a major factor that is responsible for the growth of the stroke management market.

Additionally, growing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to strokes, growing diabetic population and usage of tobacco are other factors that are driving the growth of the market. However, the cost associated with the treatment and stringent government regulations pertaining to the approval of new and advances devices and drugs would limit the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Based on Type, the market report segments the market into Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

Diagnostics type includes Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan), Echocardiography Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Carotid Ultrasound, Cerebral Angiography, Electrocardiography, and Other Diagnostics.

Therapeutics includes Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet, and Antihypertensive.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Ischemic Stroke and Haemorrhagic Stroke

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe Stroke Management Market

Chapter 4. Europe Stroke Management Market by Application

Chapter 5. Europe Stroke Management Market by Country

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medtronic Plc.

General Electric (GE)

Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

ABBOTT

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb.

