Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today 35 presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018, April 14 through April 18, in Chicago. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die.

The volume of Tumor Treating Fields presentations marks a record number of abstracts for Novocure at this conference. Of the 35 presentations, 18 are externally led research. The clinical and preclinical research to be presented includes the application of Tumor Treating Fields in seven cancer types, representing Novocure's evolving pipeline and commitment to developing Tumor Treating Fields for a variety of solid tumors.

"Over the past several years, the volume of presentations on Tumor Treating Fields at the AACR Annual Meeting has increased substantially, demonstrating what we believe to be an increased interest in Tumor Treating Fields from the scientific community," said Dr. Eilon Kirson, Novocure's Chief Science Officer and Head of Research and Development. "Tumor Treating Fields shows promise in multiple solid tumor types, and we are honored to have the opportunity to share our growing volume of research at a leading conference in cancer research."

Poster presentations

(Abstract CT086) Safety of TTFields and radiotherapy (RT) for newly diagnosed glioblastoma: Interim safety results from a pilot study. R. Grossman. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #7)

(Abstract CT081) Tumor treating fields in combination with Bevacizumab in recurrent or progressive meningioma in a phase 2 study. P. Kumthekar. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #2)

(Abstract CT082) TTFields concurrent with standard of care for the treatment of stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following platinum failure: Phase 3 LUNAR study. U. Weinberg. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #3)

(Abstract CT084) HEPANOVA: A phase 2 trial of tumor treating fields concomitant with sorafenib for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. A. Grosu. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #5)

(Abstract CT105) Safety of TTFields applied to the torso: A meta-analysis of 176 patients from four phase I-II trials. I. Vergote. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #26)

(Abstract CT108) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) in combination with Lomustine (CCNU) in the EF-14 phase 3 clinical study A safety analysis. A. Kinzel. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #29)

(Abstract CT092) Effect of Tumor treating fields in children with recurrent or progressive high-grade glioma and ependymoma; Pediatric Brain Tumor Consortium PBTC048. S. Goldman. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #13)

(Abstract CT100) Effects of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) on health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in newly diagnosed glioblastoma: An exploratory analysis of the EF-14 randomized phase III trial. T. Walbert. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #21)

(Abstract CT157) PANOVA-3: A phase 3 study of TTFields with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine for front-line treatment of locally-advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma (LAPC). U. Weinberg. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 42, poster board #9)

(Abstract CT138) Open-label personalized targeted intervention to maximize TTFields intensity in recurrent GBM (OptimalTTF Trial). N. Mikic. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 42, poster board #21)

(Abstract LB-257) Incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of tumor treating fields for newly diagnosed glioblastoma. G. Guzauskas. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 35, poster board #14)

(Abstract CT151) TTFields and radiosurgery for 1 to 10 brain metastases from NSCLC in the phase III METIS study. M. Mehta. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 42, poster board #3)

(Abstract CT097) Quantitative MR measurements in glioblastoma patients: mean diffusivity with Tumor Treating Fields plus standard therapy versus standard treatment alone. J. Vymazal. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 42, poster board #18)

(Abstract #676) Preliminary investigation into the dosimetric impact of tumor treating field arrays on concurrent radiotherapy for newly-diagnosed glioblastoma. G. Stachelek. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Sunday, April 15. (Poster section 30, poster board #14)

(Abstract #621) Evaluating the compatibility of Tumor Treating electric Fields with key anti-tumoral T cell functions. G. Diamant. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Sunday, April 15. (Poster section 27, poster board #15)

(Abstract #1343) Induction of autophagy following TTFields application serves as a survival mechanism mediated by AMPK activation. A. Shteingauz. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16 (Poster section 14, poster board #21)

(Abstract #1860) Tumor-Treating-Fields (TTFields) effects on glioblastoma cells are augmented by mitotic checkpoint inhibition. A. Kessler. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 37, poster board #18)

(Abstract #1865) The combined treatment of 150 kHz Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and Sorafenib inhibit hepatocellular carcinoma in vitro. K. Gotlib. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 37, poster board #23)

(Abstract #1463) Efficacy of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) and aurora B kinase inhibitor. D. Krex. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 20, poster board #5)

(Abstract #1707) Tumor Treating Fields Exert Cellular and Immunologic Effects. E. Wong. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 32, poster board #2)

(Abstract #2273) Meta-analysis of cancer cell lines based on their response to Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). G. L. Shahaf. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 12, poster board number 30)

(Abstract #2284) Semi-automated MRI segmentation workflow for glioblastoma treated by Tumor Treating Fields. J.J. Timmons. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Monday, April 16. (Poster section 13, poster board #11)

(Abstract #3199) Computational studies show that Tumor Treating Fields can be delivered to the infratentorial brain at therapeutic levels. S. Levy. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #5)

(Abstract #3195) The molecular mechanism of action and the cellular targets of TTFields. A. Kalra. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #1)

(Abstract #3204) Transducer array configuration optimization for treatment of pancreatic cancer using Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) A. Naveh. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #10)

(Abstract #3209) Numerical modeling of intracellular mechanisms in tumor-treating fields. K. Carlson. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #15)

(Abstract #3217) Newly identified role of tumor treating fields in DNA damage repair and replication stress pathways. N.K. Karanam. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #23)

(Abstract #3208) Optimal array layouts for tumor treating fields therapy in glioblastoma oblique array layouts are superior to standard LR and AP positions. N. Mikic. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #14)

(Abstract #4194) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) affect invasion properties and cell morphology of various cancer cells in vitro. R. S. Schneiderman. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 8, poster board #20)

(Abstract #4398) In vitro Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) alter proliferation and morphology of patient-derived high-grade meningioma cell lines. S. K. Michelhaugh. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 18, poster board #24)

(Abstract #4376) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) decrease proliferation of patient-derived lung cancer brain metastasis cells in vitro. S. K. Michelhaugh. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 18, poster board #2)

(Abstract #4111) Water content based Electrical Properties Tomography (wEPT) for modelling delivery of Tumor Treating Fields to the brain. C. Tempel-Brami. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 5, poster board #12)

(Abstract #4637) Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) have anti-proliferative effects on high-grade paediatric brain tumor cell lines. J. Branter. 1 to 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday, April 17. (Poster section 29, poster board #10)

(Abstract #5828) Withaferin A and Tumor Treating Fields synergistically inhibit glioma proliferation. E. Chang. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 18. (Poster section 37, poster board #24)

(Abstract #5898) A Systems Approach for Determining the Mechanism of Resistance to Tumor Treating Fields in Glioblastoma. C. Dongjiang. 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 18. (Poster section 40, poster board #15)

