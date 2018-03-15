Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Bellicum Reported Encouraging Interim Data in Pediatric AML Patients Treated with BPX-501

Stock Monitor: CytomX Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

BP-004 Trial Data Suggests that BPX-501 T Cells May Contribute to Durable Anti-Leukemic Effect in AML Patients

In the ongoing BP-004 trial, 38 pediatric AML patients in their first or second complete response underwent a haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplant (haplo-HSCT) followed by treatment with BPX-501. After one year, rates of relapse-free survival and overall survival (OS) were 91.5% and 97.3%, respectively. In the literature, the rates for the same population of patients undergoing alternate-donor HSCT are 60% to 80%. Data from the trial suggests that BPX-501 T cells may contribute to a durable anti-leukemic effect in patients with AML.

Bellicum also reported high rates of disease-free survival and OS in pediatric patients with PIDs. Of 59 pediatric PID patients undergoing a haplo-HSCT and treatment with BPX-501, disease-free survival was reported at 88.1% and OS was reported at 88.6% with a median follow-up of one year.

Bellicum Working with FDA to Develop Protocol for Potential US Registration Study in Pediatric Patients

Based on these clinical data, Bellicum is working with the investigators and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a protocol for a potential US registration study in pediatric patients. Pending regulatory clearances, the Company expects to initiate the study by the end of 2018.

Bellicum Announced Clinical Hold on BPX-501 Clinical Trials in the US

On January 30, 2018, the Company received notice from the FDA that US studies of BPX-501 were placed on a clinical hold following three cases of encephalopathy deemed as possibly related to BPX-501. The FDA clinical hold did not affect the ongoing BP-004 registration trial in Europe. Bellicum is awaiting formal communications from the FDA to determine the requirements for resuming studies.

About Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Primary Immunodeficiencies

AML is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells, characterized by the rapid growth of abnormal cells that build up in the bone marrow and blood and interfere with normal blood cells. Symptoms may include feeling tired, shortness of breath, easy bruising and bleeding, and increased risk of infection. Occasionally AML spread may occur to the brain, skin, or gums. As acute leukemia, AML progresses rapidly and is typically fatal within weeks or months if left untreated.

PIDs are disorders in which part of the body's immune system is missing or does not function normally. Most PIDs are genetic disorders; the majority are diagnosed in children under the age of one, although milder forms may not be recognized until adulthood. While there are over 100 recognized PIDs, most are very rare. Immune deficiencies can result in persistent or recurring infections, autoinflammatory disorders, tumors, and disorders of various organs.

About BPX-501

BPX-501 is an adjunct T cell therapy incorporating Bellicum's CaspaCIDe® administered after haplo-HSCT for the treatment of hematologic cancers and inherited blood diseases. While stem cell transplants can be life-saving for patients with orphan inherited blood disorders and hematologic malignancies who lack a matched donor, they also carry the risk of life-threatening infections and uncontrolled graft versus host disease (GvHD). The potential benefit of BPX-501 is multi-fold: the patient gets the benefit of having T cells to fight infection, support engraftment, and prevent disease relapse and, should GvHD occur, the CaspaCIDe® safety switch can be activated to kill the toxic T cells. CaspaCIDe® (also known as inducible Caspase-9, or iC9) is the Company's safety switch, incorporated into certain Bellicum product candidates.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Bellicum Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors as well as orphan inherited blood disorders.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Bellicum Pharma's stock climbed 1.73%, ending the trading session at $8.22.

Volume traded for the day: 1.02 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 851.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 46.26%

After yesterday's close, Bellicum Pharma's market cap was at $271.34 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

