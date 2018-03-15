Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer lifetime value study on the microfinance industry. A reputed microfinance firm wanted to reach out to a broader customer base with the help of active marketing strategies that are aimed at improving customer relationships.

A Leading Micro Finance Industry Client Leverages Customer Lifetime Value Prediction to Improve Customer Retention Strategies.

According to the customer lifetime value experts at Quantzig, "Microfinance is one of the most productive tools that can address poverty alleviation by appealing to the financially underserved in sustainable economic activities."

The microfinance industry has been successfully addressing the needs of the increasing population by considering the lower sections of the society and providing services that would benefit them. Despite such firms operating in the market space, most of the micro-financing operations take place in emerging nations, such as Indonesia, Serbia, and Honduras. Also, the rise in the number of credit providers across economies has grown due to the growth of the microfinance sector.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to improve their relationship with customers and reduce attrition levels by targeting the right customers. The client was able to build a healthy statistical model to examine the lifetime value of its customers.

This customer lifetime value solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Find channels to improve the quality of the services offered to its customers

Develop marketing strategies to enhance their relationship with customers further

This customer lifetime value solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying and measuring the value of their customers to gain a distinct competitive advantage over others

Gaining better insights into the strategies and personalizing interactions

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

