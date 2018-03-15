On January 26, 2018, the EAC issued a set of regulations to clarify the general conditions for installing and operating solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in Cambodia. Kohe Hasan, partner at Reed Smith and director of Resource Law LLC (Singapore), and Kaknika Lin, assistant consultant at KPMG Cambodia Ltd provide a summary of the key regulations, in addition to discussing the country's investment climate.With approximately 5.8 hours of peak sunlight a day, Cambodia possesses one of the best solar resources in the world. Together with high electricity rates, unreliable sources of power, and skyrocketing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...