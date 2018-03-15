ProMIS Neurosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:
- Eugene Williams, Executive Chairman, will present at the Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences, 250 Greenwich St, New York, NY, on Wednesday, March 21st, at 2 PM, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). Prior to the presentation, Mr. Williams will participate in a panel discussion entitled: 'Renewed Approaches for Neuroscience'. The panel discussion will be held at 11:45 AM, EDT.
- Mr. Williams will also present at the Wall Street Investor Forum 26th Annual Growth Conference at the University Club of NYC, 1 W 54th St, New York, on Thursday, March 22nd, at 9:35 AM, EDT.
About ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc.
ProMIS Neurosciences is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicine therapeutics to treat neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The Company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision medicine approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics and specific companion diagnostics for AD and ALS. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN.TO, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.
For further information please visit the Company's website at: www.promisneurosciences.com
