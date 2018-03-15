Create a Better Future with LEGO'S City of Tomorrow

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Release your imagination and bring your futuristic LEGO vision to life

LEGO introduces their Global CITY of Tomorrow campaign throughout the MENA region. LEGO would like to inspire the next builders of tomorrow by encouraging children throughout the region to join the movement by building their visionary ideas for the City of Tomorrow. Children's imaginations have no limits and given the right tools and opportunities their creative visions may shape and change how the future is developed.

Young aspiring builders are asked to put their imagination to the test by building a better city of the future using LEGO City Bricks. The fun filled family experience will begin on March 16th - 24th at LEGOLANDDubai, the only theme park in the region for families with children aged 2-12, and will continue at DFC Mall from March 26th till April 2nd moving to Kuwait and other parts of the region through to July 2018. Children will have the unique opportunity to unleash their imaginations, to explore, discover, create and build their version of the City of Tomorrow.

"I am so fascinated to see what children will imagine and produce. Children have unlimited bounds of imagination and creativity, there is no better way to step into the future then to get the youth of today involved in creating truly meaningful and expressive concepts that will have a direct effect on their lives," says Urszula Bieganska, Senior Marketing Manager MEA, LEGO Group.

To encourage children to add their ideas to the City of Tomorrow there will be a central display area that will highlight the city of today, featuring relevant buildings, transport and wildlife. The models created by the participating children will then be placed in a display area leading them from now to the future, much like a visual timeline allowing their imagination to determine how far into the future they envision their creation.

Children will need to take into consideration the use of space, nature, transportation and power. There will be four main inspirational building zones to provide them with the motivation they need to jump-start their imaginations. Every child will be stimulated into thinking about the larger issues we are facing and will be given the freedom to create a happier, stronger and better future in which they see themselves living.

For a chance to take part in "Finding the local LEGObuilders of tomorrow" Competition, a photo/video area will be set up at each event location throughout the MENA region from March - July 2018. LEGO want to give each build a face and story. All participants will be given the chance to submit a photo/video of their creation with an explanation of how their idea will shape the City of Tomorrow into a better place before placing it in the tapestry. Submitted photos will go into the competition draw for the opportunity to win a supply of 2018 LEGO City products, become a LEGO Builder of tomorrow and star in the next LEGO CITY of Tomorrow campaign video.

For further details, eligibility requirements, full contest terms and conditions and a chance to win, please see http://www.legoshows.com

