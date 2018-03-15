Active-Investors: Wired News - Bridgepoint Education to Become an Online Program Management Company Following Separation from Ashford University and University of the Rockies

Stock Monitor: Tarena Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

Management Quotes

Commenting on the changes, Andrew Clark, CEO, and President of Bridgepoint said:

"This transformation marks the next phase in the missions of both Bridgepoint and Ashford University and is a strategic decision that leadership has been considering and thoughtfully evaluating for quite some time."

Dr. Craig Swenson, President, and CEO, Ashford University, added:

"We believe returning to non-profit status will allow us to better serve students and to be judged and measured as colleges and universities should be - on our ability to foster student learning."

Dr. Dawn Iwamoto, President, and CEO, University of the Rockies stated:

"The missions and values of both of our institutions - including a strong shared commitment to student success - are well aligned Ashford University and University of the Rockies have always demonstrated a singular commitment to providing both access and excellence."

The Transformation of Bridgepoint, Ashford University, and University of the Rockies

Bridgepoint plans to separate from Ashford University and University of the Rockies and become an OPM. Bridgepoint plans to leverage its expertise in technological and academic innovation, and intellectual property development to help other colleges and universities interested in offering online postsecondary education programs to students. Bridgepoint believes that as an OPM it will enable colleges and universities to keep up and adapt to emerging technological innovations, shifts in student demographics, and changing expectations regarding the role of higher education in supporting workforce development.

Simultaneously Ashford University plans to merge with University of the Rockies and has applied to the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The merged educational institution intends to be an independent, non-profit university. The merged educational institution also plans to be Bridgepoint's first client as an OPM after signing a negotiated services agreement.

The merger of Ashford University and University of the Rockies and Ashford University is subject to getting regulatory approvals from the WSCUC, the US Department of Education, the Internal Revenue Service, and other closing conditions.

Bridgepoint expects the entire transformation to be completed by end of FY18.

Impact of the merger

The merger of Ashford University and University of the Rockies will impact the programs offered by both Universities including the undergraduate programs at Ashford, master's programs at both universities, and the doctoral programs of the University of the Rockies. After the merger, the doctoral programs offered by University of the Rockies will become a new doctoral college within Ashford University. The master's programs offered by University of the Rockies will be integrated into Ashford's existing colleges. The merger will also add the graduate-level social and behavioral sciences programs offered by the University of the Rockies to the existing offerings of Ashford University. This will help Ashford University to reach out to a wider section of students and play an important role in filling the skills gap faced by employers.

About Bridgepoint Education Inc.

San Diego, California-based Bridgepoint is a higher education company launched in January 2004. By harnessing creativity, Bridgepoint has re-engineered the modern student experience with innovative solutions that advance learning. It owns two academic institutions - Ashford University and University of the Rockies. The Company has a total of 40,730 students enrolled as on December 31, 2017, including students at Ashford University and University of the Rockies.

Ashford University offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime.

University of the Rockies is a leading graduate school of the social and behavioral sciences that offers programs for students seeking their Ph.D., PsyD, or Master of Arts degree. The students have the option of taking classes or get their degrees online.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Bridgepoint Education's stock slightly declined 0.82%, ending the trading session at $7.29.

Volume traded for the day: 215.96 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 206.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.10%

After yesterday's close, Bridgepoint Education's market cap was at $209.95 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.96.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Education & Training Services industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors