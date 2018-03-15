The "Europe Food Preservatives Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Food Preservatives market is expected to witness market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Food preservatives prevents the growth of microorganisms, and as a result, inhibit or delays the process of food spoilage. Food preservatives are classified into non-toxic and moderately toxic. Non-toxic preservatives are used in processing food without too many regulations; however, the moderately toxic variants are regulated by relevant regulatory bodies such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which are identified by appropriate index (INS or E) numbers.

Some of the well-known natural anti-microbial agents from plants or animal origins are rosemary extracts and edible oils. Such natural products contain metabolites which are capable of retarding development of micro-organisms such as staphylococcus aureus, aeromonas hydrophila, salmonella, and escherichia coli.

Scope of the Report

Based on Component Type, the market report segments the market into Natural and Synthetic.

Natural Type includes Edible Oil, Rosemary Extracts, Natamycin, Vinegar, and Others.

Synthetic Type includes Sorbates, Propionates, Benzoates, and Others.

Based on Function, the market report segments the market into Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, and Others.

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Meat Poultry Products, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Snacks, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Food Preservatives Market

4. Europe Food Preservatives Market by Function

5. Europe Food Preservatives Market by Application

6. Europe Food Preservatives Market by Country

7. Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Cargill, Inc.

Celanese Corporation

Univar, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group

Tate Lyle Plc.

BASF SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dfm2pg/europe_food?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005598/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food Processing, Food Ingredients Food Additives