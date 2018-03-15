The "Europe Food Preservatives Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe Food Preservatives market is expected to witness market growth of 3.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023
Food preservatives prevents the growth of microorganisms, and as a result, inhibit or delays the process of food spoilage. Food preservatives are classified into non-toxic and moderately toxic. Non-toxic preservatives are used in processing food without too many regulations; however, the moderately toxic variants are regulated by relevant regulatory bodies such as the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), which are identified by appropriate index (INS or E) numbers.
Some of the well-known natural anti-microbial agents from plants or animal origins are rosemary extracts and edible oils. Such natural products contain metabolites which are capable of retarding development of micro-organisms such as staphylococcus aureus, aeromonas hydrophila, salmonella, and escherichia coli.
Scope of the Report
Based on Component Type, the market report segments the market into Natural and Synthetic.
Natural Type includes Edible Oil, Rosemary Extracts, Natamycin, Vinegar, and Others.
Synthetic Type includes Sorbates, Propionates, Benzoates, and Others.
Based on Function, the market report segments the market into Anti-Microbial, Anti-Oxidant, and Others.
Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Meat Poultry Products, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Beverages, Snacks, and Others.
