

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Discount-store operator Target Corp. (TGT) announced Thursday it will begin same-day delivery in partnership with online marketplace Shipt of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products in two East Coast cities.



Shipt will begin deliveries from Target stores in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore from March 29, 2018.



Cumulatively, the new partnership gives nearly 2.9 million households across these two cities access to Target products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the launch, new members who sign up prior to March 29 will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).



Target plans to offer the convenient same-day delivery of in-store assortment from about half of its stores by early 2018. The majority of Target stores will offer the service by the 2018 holiday season and it will include all major product categories at Target by the end of 2019.



Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add more than 1,900 Shipt shoppers in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore to be a part of the team responsible for ensuring complete, accurate fulfillments of each order.



