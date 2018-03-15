Active-Investors: Wired News - FDA Approved Intra-Cellular's Rolling NDA Submission for Lumateperone for Schizophrenia

Stock Monitor: Concordia Intl. Post Earnings Reporting

Intra-Cellular Looks Forward to Initiating its Rolling NDA Submission

Dr. Sharon Mates, Chairman and CEO of Intra-Cellular Therapies, stated that the Company is pleased with the outcome of its pre-NDA meeting and looks forward to initiating its rolling NDA submission.

Dr. Sharon added that the Company has made significant progress in the advancement of lumateperone and its mission to provide better treatment options for patients suffering from neuropsychiatric conditions.

FDA Granted Fast Track Designation for Lumateperone for Treatment of Schizophrenia

In November 2017, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia. Intra-Cellular requested Fast Track designation for lumateperone based on clinical evidence that lumateperone has the potential to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of schizophrenia with significant improvements on several clinically significant safety parameters, including with respect to metabolic, motor, and cardiovascular issues associated with many currently available antipsychotic agents.

The FDA's Fast Track designation is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drug candidates to treat serious and life-threatening conditions. Fast Track designation may allow for more frequent meetings and communications with the FDA to discuss a drug candidate's development plans and review process.

FDA Approved Drug for Treatment of Schizophrenia

In June 2017, the FDA approved Alkermes PLC's two-month ARISTADA® (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia. ARISTADA® is now FDA-approved in four doses and three dosing duration options (441 mg, 662 mg, or 882 mg once monthly, 882 mg once every six weeks and 1064 mg once every two months) and can be initiated at any dose or interval, offering an unprecedented range of flexibility to patients and healthcare providers.

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by abnormal social behavior and failure to understand reality. Common symptoms include false beliefs, unclear or confused thinking, hearing voices that others do not, reduced social engagement and emotional expression, and a lack of motivation. Existing treatments, while helpful for reducing the positive symptoms of schizophrenia, do not provide broad symptom control across other symptom domains and are limited in their use due to side effects.

About Lumateperone

Lumateperone, Intra-Cellular's lead product candidate, is a first-in-class molecule that provides selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate, three neurotransmitter pathways implicated in severe mental illness. Unlike existing schizophrenia treatments, lumateperone is a dopamine receptor phosphoprotein modulation (DPPM), acting as a pre-synaptic partial agonist and post-synaptic antagonist at D2 receptors. This mechanism, along with potent interactions at 5-HT2A receptors, serotonin transporters, and D1 receptors with indirect glutamatergic modulation, contributes to the efficacy of ITI-007 across a broad array of symptoms, with improved psychosocial function and favorable tolerability. This compound has the potential to benefit patients suffering from a range of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase (PDE) platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and other disorders.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Intra-Cellular Therapies' stock advanced 5.68%, ending the trading session at $25.49.

Volume traded for the day: 895.55 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 529.75 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 50.56%; previous three-month period - up 71.42%; past twelve-month period - up 72.58%; and year-to-date - up 76.04%

After yesterday's close, Intra-Cellular Therapies' market cap was at $1.32 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry.

