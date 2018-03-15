

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's economy expanded for the third straight quarter in the three months ended December, though at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



In real terms, gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, following a 4.8 percent rise in the third quarter.



On the expenditure side, capital investment grew 6.1 percent and personal consumption expenditure rose by 0.3 percent. Net exports registered a moderate increase of 1.6 percent.



On an annual basis, economic growth eased to 8.4 percent in the December quarter from 10.9 percent in the previous quarter.



Compared with 2016, GDP showed an increase of 7.8 percent in 2017.



Data also showed that the current account surplus for the fourth quarter was EUR 14.9 billion.



