Siklu Adds Executive Talent as the mmWave Market Takes Off

Leading the wave of Gigabit mmWave Applications, Siklu announces the addition of David Sumi as VP of Marketing and Gerard Halimi to serve as VP Sales ROW

FORT LEE,New Jersey, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Siklu Inc., the market leader in mmWave wireless solutions, announced the addition of two senior executives to expand its leadership position in the burgeoning market for Gigabit wireless solutions.

David Sumi is a wireless market veteran bringing extensiveglobal experience in wireless ranging from chips to systems, client devices to infrastructure, and hardware to software. David has over 20 years of experience in a wide variety of markets, including IOT, SDN/NFV, M2M, Small Cell deployment and backhaul, WiFi, WiMAX, LTE and advanced cellular architectures. David is joining Siklu after his latest position at Proxim where he held Senior Executive positions including SVP of Engineering, SVP of Marketing and Business Development and holds a degree in Physics from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

With over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, Gerard Halimi joins Siklu after his latest position with ECI, where he directed the African Market. Prior to that he held managerial positions in Sky Vision, TTI Telecom and Bezeq including managerial experience from France where he worked for more than 11 years leading system integrators including Transiciel and Bulls. Gerard earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the Technion Israel Institute of Technology and a Master in Information Management System from Skema Business School.

"2017 was a successful year of growth for Siklu. As we entered 2018, it was important that we keep the momentum and accelerate our growth with the addition of these strong talented leaders to our global management team,"said Eyal Assa, Siklu's CEO. "I'm confident that a presence closer to the market will enable us to strengthen our leadership in the global mmWave market and expand to new vertical applications."

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban and rural areas. Operating in the millimeter wave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

