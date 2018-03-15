Medical Marijuana Market Global Growth Forecast at 21% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2022 Medical Marijuana Market, learn about the ups and downs of the industry report is adds in ReportsnReports.com. The report presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Our market research analysts have predicted that the medical marijuana market will grow at a CAGR of more than 21% by 2022.

Get complete report on Medical Marijuana Market spread across 115 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing 78 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1387369-global-medical-marijuana-market-2018-2022.html .

The medical marijuana market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global medical marijuana market by application such as chronic pain, nausea, and others. Key players are Aurora Cannabis, Gw Pharmaceuticals, Mcig, Medical Marijuana, United Cannabis. Market Trends:

Emergence of Luxury Cannabis Products, Increased Public and Private Funding In Cannabis Industry,

Increasing Promotional Activities.

Segmentation by application and analysis of the medical marijuana market

- Chronic pain

- Nausea

The chronic pain segment accounted for the majority shares of the medical cannabis market during 2017. With the rising application of medical marijuana for the treatment of patients with chronic pain, this segment will continue to account for the maximum growth of this market in the coming years as well.

Order a copy of Global Medical Marijuana Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1387369 .

Segmentation by geography and analysis of the medical marijuana market

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

In terms of geographic regions, the Americas contributed to the maximum growth of the medical cannabis market. Owing to the growing consumption of medical marijuana, the region will offer the maximum growth opportunities to the companies in this medical marijuana market during the next four years.

Another related report is Global Cannabis Testing Market 2018-2022, According to our analysts, will grow at a CAGR of about 12% by 2022. Companies are Agilent Technologies, Merck Group, Perkinelmer, Shimadzu, thermo Fisher Scientific. This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the cannabis testing market by products such as instruments, consumables, and software. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, EMEA.

The instruments segment accounted for the major share of the cannabis testing market during 2017. Owing to increased innovations in advanced analytic products, this segment will significantly contribute to the growth of the marijuana testing market during the next few years as well. Browse complete Cannabis Testing Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1387368-global-cannabis-testing-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Pharmaceuticals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml