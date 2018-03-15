Rise in entries signals growth and market response to designation;

Selection available to taste at ProWein and Vinexpo Hong Kong

151 wines have been awarded medals in this year's blind tasting BEST VALUE VIN DE FRANCE SELECTION held in Paris this February. Run by Anivin de France, the trade organization that promotes wines with the VIN DE FRANCE denomination, the tasting's aim is to select wines in the VIN DE FRANCE denomination worthy of particular recommendation to the international retail market. These wines serve as ambassadors for the VIN DE FRANCE denomination for the entire year.

The Selection: By the numbers

510 wines were entered into the tasting (an increase of 11 % versus 2017), from 108 different companies (an increase of 14%).

wines were entered into the tasting (an increase of % versus 2017), from different companies (an increase of 14%). 151 wines from 53 companies were awarded medals

wines from companies were awarded medals 53 received a gold and 98 received silver

received a gold and received silver Gold Medals : Red wines lead the gold medals with 25. White wines received 24 gold medals and Rosé wines took four

: Red wines lead the gold medals with 25. White wines received 24 gold medals and Rosé wines took four Silver Medals: White wines dominated the silver medal category picking up 48 medals compared with 38 Reds and 12 Rosés

Valérie Pajotin, director of Anivin de France, said, "It is very satisfying to see the number of entrants rise every year. The figures underline the very real attraction of VIN DE FRANCE for both French producers and the consumers in the markets. Once again our international panel were very enthusiastic with the quality of the wines presented to them. I cannot wait to present the medal-winning wines at our stand at ProWein and at Vinexpo Hong Kong in May as well as in our upcoming marketing activities for 2018."

The Judges

The wines were judged by an international panel of 33 buyers from across 13 countries and four continents including: the US, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland and Ireland and from companies such as: Total Wine More, King's Super Markets, Heinens, Tesco, Majestic, Musgrave, Dan Murphy's, and Hanos.

Discover the Wines

Members of the beverage trade are invites to taste the BEST VALUE VIN DE FRANCE SELECTION March 18-20, 2018 at the Anivin de France stand at ProWein Hall 11 A89 and May 29-31, 2018 at Vinexpo Hong Kong Level 3 N50

About VIN DE FRANCE

VIN DE FRANCE (VDF) is a national classification created in 2009 in Europe following changes in the regulations about the European nomenclature of wine categories, commonly known in the trade as the Common Market Reform. That means that although some VDF wines appeared in 2009 via early-adopter growers and producers, the first real wave of these wines was for vintage 2010. The wines can be either a single varietal wine, or a blend and they can state both the grape variety/varieties and the vintage on the label. This represents a new generation amongst French wines.

For the first time, winemakers can blend the best grapes from across the regions in France:

Blend the same varietal from different regions

Blend local varieties with internationally well-known French varieties

Take advantage of climate diversity

VIN DE FRANCE represents a simplification of the French offer with a clear and professional segmentation:

They focus on wine brands;

They identify the wine's taste profile through varietal labelling and can also show the vintage;

They clearly show the country of origin.

Connect with VIN DE FRANCE wines on Facebook and Instagram at @VinDeFranceWinesUSA vindefrancewines.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005383/en/

Contacts:

for Anivin de France

Sarah Jones, 707-254-1114

jones@bensonmarketing.com