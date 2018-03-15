Global Cannabis Applications Corp.: Global Cannabis To Launch Artificial Intelligence Chatbot For The Medical Cannabis Industry

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Global Cannabis Applications Corp. ("GCAC" or the "Company") (CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading developer of innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry, announced that is launching Sanna, a proprietary built artificial intelligence chatbot, that will be used by patients to receive medical cannabis information and personalized treatment recommendations, while providing GCAC with valuable product feedback and patient data.

"Sanna was named to blend the Latin word for health, Sana, and cannabis," said Brad Moore, CEO of GCAC. "It was designed with artificial intelligence to deliver highly personalized and accurate analysis of symptoms, treatment plans and knowledge through an engaging user experience. Sanna uses machine learning and natural language processing to interpret and understand what is happening with medical cannabis patients in real time and provide them the best possible information on a global scale."

The Sanna chatbot has been seeded with information from over ten years of customer facing interactions based on the intellectual property from Adolfo Gonzales' highly touted Canna Help Deck (see cannareps.ca). GCAC has an exclusive intellectual property arrangement with Canna Help Deck. Sanna uses proprietary technology and artificial intelligence to simulate a conversation via text interactions to understand a patient's medical profile and provide guidance about medical cannabis and treatment options. All individual records collected by Sanna are stored in a trusted and secure environment, and will be aggregated and processed through GCAC's proprietary machine learning/artificial intelligence algorithm, which will continually enhance the accuracy of the results generated in future versions of the Sanna system. GCAC's algorithm is patent pending.

Sanna will be made available in April 2018 in GCAC's CannaLife App in both iOS and Android stores. App users will be able to ask Sanna about cannabis treatments for their ailments. These conversations will help users in their searches on CannaLife using its custom cannabis search engine to read articles, watch videos and create social posts. Users can share their posts in Cannalife's Communities with other users and on their favorite social platforms including Instagram and Facebook.

Sanna will be available in Prescriptii in late Q2 2018. GCAC's Prescriptii app which is used currently in the Canadian marketplace and is expected to be released shortly in Australia and selected US states, will use the Sanna chatbot to record a patient's experience with medical cannabis over time. Sanna will enable users to understand important longer-term medical questions such as delayed or longer-term responses to ongoing usage, monitoring the effectiveness of different treatments and side effects.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, marketing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the cannabis industry. The Citizen Green platform is the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solution. It uses six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, reg tech, smart databases, blockchain and digital reward tokens, to qualify candidates for clinical studies. These technologies facilitate the proliferation of digital conversations by like-minded people in medical cannabis. Managed by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on viral global expansion by providing the best digital experience in the cannabis market.

For more information about the Company, please visit online at www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website (www.thecse.com ) .

