

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation accelerated in February after easing in the previous three months, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 0.2 percent increase in January. The measure has been rising since August last year.



Utility costs grew 4.0 percent annually in February, while prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped by 1.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.9 from January, when it decreased by 0.7 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 0.7 percent from 0.3 percent.



Month-on-month, the HICP increased 0.9 percent after falling 0.7 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX