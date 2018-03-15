Smart home solutions provider LightwaveRF announced the appointment of Adam Williams as its chief revenue officer with immediate effect on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said Williams would be responsible for increasing revenue through wholesale, retail and direct for the UK, and establishing international distribution. After training as a product manager at Dixons Retail, LightwaveRF siad Williams had a number of product and sales roles at Sony Europe, culminating as director in the strategy ...

