Myanmar-language social media, entertainment and payments platform MySQUAR announced the launch of a new strategy card mobile game called Wushu King on Thursday. The AIM-traded company described Wushu King as a strategy card mobile game that takes place in the Wulin world, a genre of Chinese fiction featuring martial artists. Players could choose from more than 100 heroes to create their own strategic team including Byatwi and Zawgy, two popular heroes from Myanmar folklore. Each hero had their ...

