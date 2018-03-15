Specialist cancer drug discovery and development company Sareum Holdings announced on Thursday that late-breaking preclinical results for SRA737 have been accepted for presentation in a poster at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2018 being held in Chicago from 14-18 April. The AIM-traded firm said the data demonstrated that SRA737 has anti-tumour activity as a monotherapy in both CCNE1-driven cancer models and in cancer models resistant to poly ADP-ribose (PARP) ...

