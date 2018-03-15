Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Beacon Roofing Supply Delivered Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Stock Monitor: Forterra Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) ("Beacon"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BECN. Beacon reported its first-quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 08, 2018. The roofing materials distributor reported better than expected sales and earnings results. Additionally, the Company raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Beacon Roofing Supply. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=FRTA

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Beacon Roofing Supply most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BECN

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Beacon's first quarter fiscal 2018 sales increased 12.0% to a first-quarter record of $1.12 billion from $1.00 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's organic sales jumped 8.3% in the reported quarter, boosted by post-hurricane rebuilding efforts in Florida and Texas, and strong sales result from its acquired businesses. Beacon's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.10 billion.

During Q1 FY18, Beacon's total operating expenses were $220.7 million, or 19.7% of sales. Excluding acquisition costs of $23.8 million, the Company's adjusted operating expenses were $196.9 million, or 17.5% of sales, in the reported quarter. This compared favorably to operating expenses of $182 million, or 18.2% of sales, for Q1 FY18; reflecting a 70 basis point of improvement.

In Q1 FY18, Beacon produced first quarter record adjusted EBITDA of $85.97 million compared to $80.02 million in Q1 FY17, driven by strong sales and excellent operating cost controls

For Q1 FY18, Beacon reported net income of $67.6 million, or $0.98 per share, compared to earnings of $20.4 million, or $0.33 per share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included $4.0 million of non-recurring charges, $12.9 million of amortization charged for acquired intangibles and $8.7 million, of interest expense, financing costs, and other for the recognition of certain costs related to acquisitions (all net of taxes). The Q1 FY18 results also included a $46.5 million net non-recurring tax benefit. Beacon's operating results included $0.7 million of non-recurring charges; $12.3 million of amortization for acquired intangibles; and $1.0 million of interest expense, financing costs, and other for the recognition of certain costs related to acquisitions.

Beacon's adjusted net income, excluding the impact of acquisition-related costs and the net benefit from one-time tax items, was $46.7 million, or $0.68 per share, in Q1 FY18 compared to $34.4 million, or $0.56 per share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.55 per share.

Beacon Roofing Supply's Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, the Residential roofing product's sales increased 11.1% to $588.78 million on a y-o-y basis, and the segment recorded its 15th consecutive quarter of positive growth. The Company's non-residential roofing product sales grew 5.4% to $328.97 million on a y-o-y basis.

Beacon's Q1 FY18 complementary product sales surged 27.5% over the prior year's same quarter to $204.23 million. Complementary products represented the Company's best performing category, with 11.7% organic growth, benefiting from higher levels of price inflation, a strong macroeconomic backdrop for both new construction, home improvement as well as specific Beacon initiatives to drive growth.

Outlook

For fiscal 2018, Beacon is forecasting revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.9 billion. The Company is expecting adjusted EBITDA in the band of $560 million to $600 million, representing margins of approximately 8.5% to 8.7%. Beacon raised its adjusted earnings forecast to be in the range of $3.40 to $3.70, $0.45 above the Company's earlier outlook, primarily reflecting the effects of tax reform, coupled with strong Q1 FY18 results.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Beacon Roofing Supply's stock fell 3.77%, ending the trading session at $54.08.

Volume traded for the day: 1.17 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 723.75 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 10.89%; and past twelve-month period - up 12.36%

After yesterday's close, Beacon Roofing Supply's market cap was at $3.67 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.67.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors