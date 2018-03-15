Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Procter & Gamble Settled Tooth Whitening Strips' Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir

Stock Monitor: CCA Industries Post Earnings Reporting

On March 13, 2018, the Company announced that it has resolved its patent infringement dispute with Ranir, LLC, a store-brand manufacturer and distributor of tooth whitening products, regarding the latter's tooth whitening strip products in the United States and Canada. As per the settlement terms, Ranir acquired rights to P&G's patents under commercial terms that are confidential.

CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSE AMER: CAW), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Procter & Gamble.

This morning, The Procter & Gamble most recent news is on our radar

P&G Sued Ranir Over 'Imitation' Whitening Strips in 2017

On March 27, 2017, P&G filed a patent infringement complaint and motion for preliminary injunction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Ranir. The complaint alleged that Ranir was infringing P&G's patented tooth whitening technology by manufacturing and selling store-brand tooth whitening strip products to retailers. The dispute was also based on patents that had been previously litigated and an extensive portfolio of newer patents also relating to tooth whitening technology and strips.

P&G Filed Infringement Complaint Against Onuge Personal Care in Crest® Whitestrips Intellectual Property Violations

Consistent with previous cases of Crest® Whitestrips intellectual property violations in August 2016, a federal court entered a permanent injunction barring another store-brand manufacturer from infringing P&G's substantial Crest Whitestrips intellectual property rights. The Court enjoined Onuge Personal Care (Guangzhou) Co. Ltd, a private label manufacturer, and distributor of tooth whitening products, from manufacturing, offering, selling, or distributing products that infringe P&G's patents or its Crest Whitestrips trade dress or trademarks.

Earlier in 2016, P&G filed a complaint and motion for preliminary injunction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio against Onuge and MS International Enterprises LLC. P&G alleged that the two companies were infringing P&G's patents, trade dress, and trademarks. MS International responded by agreeing to respect P&G's intellectual property and by removing its products from the market. The case against MS International was therefore dismissed, while the lawsuit against Onuge continued. Following a preliminary injunction hearing in July 2016, Onuge agreed to a consent judgment in which the Court ordered a permanent injunction. P&G also challenged the trademark and trade dress violations by Onuge and MS International.

P&G's Teeth Whitening Strips Brand

P&G revolutionized at-home whitening with the introduction of Crest Whitestrips in 2001 and introduced a steady stream of innovations for this product for more than a decade. Crest 3D Whitestrips offer great consumer benefits such as Crest's most advanced No Slip adhesion technology, to deliver an enhanced tooth whitening experience with no slip and no mess. These technologies are a competitive advantage to P&G, and P&G intends to fairly protect its investment in the product.

About The Procter & Gamble Co.

P&G is a multinational manufacturer of product ranges including family, personal, and household care products. The Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, Middle-East, and Africa. P&G was founded in 1837 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Ranir LLC

Founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Ranir, LLC is a leading global manufacturer of store brand consumer oral care products. In addition to producing some of the world's largest dental care store brands, the Company also manufactures and markets the Plackers® and REMBRANDT® brands.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, The Procter & Gamble's stock was marginally down 0.90%, ending the trading session at $79.00.

Volume traded for the day: 8.88 million shares.

After yesterday's close, The Procter & Gamble's market cap was at $200.18 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.08.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.49%.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Personal Products industry.

