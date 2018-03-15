Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Taubman's Q4 Adjusted FFO per Share Beat Forecasts

Stock Monitor: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Taubman's total revenues grew to $172.18 million from $166.19 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers topped market consensus estimates of $165 million. The Company generated revenues from minimum rents of $89.98 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $87.25 million in the year-ago same period. The Company's overage rents revenues were $9.57 million during Q4 FY17 versus $10.06 million in Q4 FY16. In Q4 FY17, the Company's expense recoveries revenues grew to $57.24 million from $55.18 million in Q4 FY16. Taubman's management, leasing, and development services revenues were $0.94 million in Q4 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's other income was $14.45 million during the reported quarter compared to $11.97 million in Q4 FY16.

The shopping center REIT reported a net income attributable to common shareowners of $20.29 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $29.36 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted FFO attributable to common shareowners stood at $63.29 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, during Q4 FY17 compared to $62.11 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report FFO of $1.02 per diluted share.

In the full year FY17, Taubman's total revenues rose to $629.17 million from $612.56 million in FY16. The Company's net income attributable to common shareowners was $55.38 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $107.62 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders came in at $227.62 million, or $3.70 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $219.39 million, or $3.58 per diluted share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Company's total expenses fell to $170.13 million in Q4 FY17 from $147.50 million in Q4 FY16. For Q4 FY17, the Company's adjusted beneficial interest in EBITDA attributable to TCO was $98.62 million compared to $94.12 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's net operating income (NOI) at 100% of the total portfolio was $209.99 million in Q4 FY17 versus $207.41 million in the previous year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, NOI at 100% of comparable centers was $169.58 million in the reported quarter versus $169.43 million in Q4 FY16.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, comparable center mall tenant sales per square foot were $810, rising 2.3% y-o-y. Ending occupancy in comparable centers was 95% in FY17 compared to 94.7% in FY16. During Q4 FY17, average rent per square foot in comparable centers was up 0.6% to $61.35 compared to $60.97 in Q4 FY16.

Dividend

In a separate press release on March 02, 2018, Taubman's Board of Directors hiked its quarterly dividend by 4.8% to $0.655 per share. The common dividend is payable on March 30, 2018, to shareholders of record as on March 15, 2018.

Outlook

In its guidance for FY18, Taubman's management expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.39, and diluted FFO per share is forecasted to be between $3.72 and $3.86.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Taubman Centers' stock slightly fell 0.88%, ending the trading session at $57.77.

Volume traded for the day: 682.70 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 11.29%

After yesterday's close, Taubman Centers' market cap was at $3.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 63.55.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.54%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Retail industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors