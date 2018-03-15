Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Spherix Announces Acquisition of DatChat

Stock Monitor: Performant Financial Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Spherix Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEX). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SPEX as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On March 13, 2018, the Company announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of DatChat Inc., a privately-held personal privacy platform focused on Encrypted Communication, Internet Security, and Digital Rights Management. The financial terms of the transaction remained undisclosed. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT), which also belongs to the Services sector as the Company Spherix. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=PFMT

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Spherix most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SPEX

The closing of the acquisition is subject to shareholders' approval and other customary conditions.

Spherix to Enter Cyber Security Market and Expand Proprietary Messaging Platform

Through this acquisition, Spherix intends to enter the cyber security market, a rapidly-growing sector based on the ever-increasing threats to privacy and confidential information. DatChat recently launched a messaging application for mobile smartphones that allows users to control sent messages on the recipient's phone. Additionally, the Company is expanding its platform to include a peer-to-peer secure email system that will be built on Ethereum blockchain technology. This system is intended to provide enhanced security so that the messages cannot be accessed by an unauthorized recipient.

Establishing of "Ether Mining Company" as a Subsidiary of Spherix

The Company also announced that it is further solidifying its holistic move into this sector by establishing "Ether Mining Company" as a subsidiary of Spherix. The purpose of the subsidiary is to mine the cryptocurrency "Ether". Ether is a type of crypto token that fuels the Ethereum blockchain network, upon which DatChat's distributed network is being built.

DatChat Platform Gives Users Total Control of Their Information after Transmittal

Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spherix, stated that the DatChat Platform offers a solution by giving users total control of their information after transmittal. Hayes also added that Spherix believes that further development of the DatChat's messaging technology into an email application will be the next evolution of blockchain and that it will allow for permanent and ephemeral chains, content delivery, mining, and third-party application development.

DatChat's Goal is to Develop a DRM for Blockchain

Darin Myman, CEO of DatChat, stated that the DatChat Platform was developed as a complete messaging platform with ephemeral and privacy features that uniquely protect users both before and after they hit send. Myman added that the Company believes that, upon implementation, DatChat's blockchain technology will allow users to maintain the right to decide how their messages and information are accessed, even after hitting send or submit. Essentially, DatChat's goal is to develop a Digital Rights Management (DRM) Platform for blockchain.

Spherix Entered into LOI in 2016 to Invest in DatChat

In August 2016, the Company entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to invest in DatChat in exchange for an equity security interest in DatChat. The transaction was subject to due diligence.

Spherix's Last Acquisition Deal

In July 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of Hoth Therapeutics, a development stage biopharmaceutical organization focused on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from atopic dermatitis, such as eczema. Hoth Therapeutics was the exclusive sublicensee of proprietary, patented drug compounds developed at the University of Cincinnati, and tested at the University of Miami, to treat eczema.

About Spherix Inc.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, New York, Spherix is a technology development firm committed to the fostering of innovation and monetization of intellectual property. The Company is committed to advancing innovation by active participation in all areas of the patent market and draws on portfolios of pioneering technology patents to partner with and support product innovation.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat was founded three years ago by a team dedicated to creating a personal privacy platform that always provides privacy, control, and security. The DRM technology is the core of the platform. First launching the DatChat Messenger, the Company is now focused on developing its blockchain and DRM to solve cybersecurity issues, including issues relating to email, file storage, and financial transactions. DatChat is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Spherix's stock tumbled 15.42%, ending the trading session at $1.70.

Volume traded for the day: 3.18 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 527.82 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 32.81%; previous three-month period - up 29.76%; past twelve-month period - up 53.15%; and year-to-date - up 21.43%

After yesterday's close, Spherix's market cap was at $10.76 million.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors