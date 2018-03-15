Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Salesforce Announces CloudCraze Acquisition; Set to Enable Enhanced B2B Commerce Experiences

Stock Monitor: Marin Software Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Salesforce further added that Commerce Cloud enables Companies to deliver personalized, intelligent consumer shopper journey across multiple channels, including digital, social, mobile, and in-store. Post the addition of CloudCraze, customers would be able to create similar branded commerce experiences that business buyers do for their consumers and that too from a single platform.

The acquisition of CloudCraze will enable Salesforce and its customers to take the exhaustive advantages of the shift to digital commerce, where Forrester predicts the US B2B Commerce segment to grow from $889 billion today to $1.2 trillion by 2021.

Other Announcements

Prior to the announcement, on March 09, 2018, Salesforce announced a strategic partnership with Dropbox, in order to connect the Company's CRM platform with Dropbox's leading collaboration platform, enabling Companies, either big or small, to collaborate and connect more deeply with their customers, across sales, service, marketing, and commerce. The Companies, under the terms of the agreement, agreed to deliver two new integrations to drive brand engagement and boost team productivity.

Additionally, Salesforce stated that it would use Dropbox Enterprise, and Dropbox would significantly extend its use of Salesforce products, including Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and PRM across its business. This announcement was built on the existing relationship of the two Companies, including the Dropbox for Salesforce app available on the Salesforce AppExchanges. Moreover, Salesforce Ventures, the Company's corporate investment group, had been an investor in Dropbox since 2014. The new integrations were expected to begin rolling out in H2 2018, according to the announcement.

Earlier, on March 08, 2018, Salesforce announced that Sephora, a global leader in retail cosmetics, deployed Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Service Cloud in Europe, in order to accelerate growth and deliver personalized, intelligent shopping journeys across any channel or device. With Commerce Cloud, Sephora's European shoppers would receive unique content, offers, and recommendations based on information such as past purchases, skin types, makeup and cosmetic preferences, and geographic regions. Also, with the Service Cloud, Sephora would be able to deliver shoppers with more personalized and connected customer service experiences across multiple channels and touchpoints. Sephora stated that it planned to roll out the new digital shopping experience all over Europe, starting with Portugal, Germany, France, and Poland in the coming months.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Salesforce.com's stock marginally climbed 0.99%, ending the trading session at $127.99.

Volume traded for the day: 5.22 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 17.91%; previous three-month period - up 22.43%; past twelve-month period - up 53.26%; and year-to-date - up 25.20%

After yesterday's close, Salesforce.com's market cap was at $91.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 748.48.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

