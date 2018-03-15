Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: New Jersey Resources' Quarterly Operating Revenues Advanced 30.36%; Earnings Increased 231.91%

Stock Monitor: Southcross Energy Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q1 FY18, NJR's total operating revenues reached $705.31 million, an increase of 30.36% from $541.03 million in Q1 FY17. Of this, the Company's utility revenues increased 13.06% to $209.79 million y-o-y, while its non-utility operating revenues advanced 39.40% to $495.52 million y-o-y.

NJR's total operating expenses hiked 26.12% to $630.1 million in Q1 FY18 from $499.55 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's utility gas purchases increased 26.55% to $77.60 million y-o-y, and its non-utility gas purchases jumped 31.71% to $445.08 million y-o-y in the reported quarter. The Company had an operating income of $75.25 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $41.48 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 81.42%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, NJR generated a net income of $123.7 million, up 254.14% from $34.93 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's basic earnings per share (EPS) increased 246.34% to $1.42 in Q1 FY18 from $0.41 in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported net income included unrealized losses on derivative instruments and other such instruments and gain from economic hedging of natural gas inventory and associated tax effect. It also included an estimated benefit from the tax reform of $57.6 million, due to the revaluation of deferred taxes recognized during the reported quarter. NJR's net financial earnings (NFE) were $135.33 million in the quarter under review, an increase of 235.12% from $40.38 million in the previous year's same quarter. The Company's basic NFE per share was $1.56 in Q1 FY18, up 231.91% from $0.47 in Q1 FY17. This was higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 per share.

Segment Details

During Q1 FY18, NJR's New Jersey Natural Gas segment generated NFE of $34.11 million, an increase of 12.39% from $30.35 million in Q1 FY17, driven by an increased utility gross margin from new customer additions, primarily in the new residential construction market, and a higher basic gas supply service (BGSS) incentive margin.

NJR's Midstream segment had NFE of $17.51 million in Q1 FY18, an increment of 633.60% from $2.39 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's improved performance was mainly driven by an estimated benefit of $14 million, based on the revaluation of deferred income taxes recognized due to the new tax reform; an increase in Allowance for Funds Used During Construction (AFUDC) from the PennEast project; and an increase in equity in earnings of affiliates.

During Q1 FY18, NJR's Energy Services segment generated NFE of $20.27 million compared to $3.49 million in Q1 FY17, reflecting an increase of 481.42%. This increase was mainly due to the colder weather in December 2017.

For Q1 FY18, NJR's Clean Energy Ventures segment's NFE was $71.25 million, which was almost 25.07 times the NFE of $2.84 million in Q1 FY17. The improved results were primarily because of the estimated benefit of $62.7 million from the revaluation of deferred income taxes due to the new tax reform.

NJR's Home Services and Others segment had a net financial loss of $7.72 million in Q1 FY18 compared to NFE of $1.54 million in Q1 FY17. The decreased results were mainly due to an estimated charge of $10 million, on account of the adjustments for the new tax reform.

Cash Matters

NJR had outflows from operating and other activities of $32 million in Q1 FY18. The Company had an aggregate capital expenditure of $84.3 million, and dividend payments of $23.6 million in the reported quarter. Of this, NJR funded $113.3 million from other proceeds from debt and $26.5 million from equity issuances.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, NJR raised its NFE per share guidance to $2.55 to $2.65 from the previously announced range of $1.75 to $1.85. The Company expects its regulated businesses to generate 40% to 55% of the total NFE in 2018. Of this, the New Jersey Natural Gas segment is expected to contribute 35% - 45%, while the Midstream segment is expected to contribute 5% - 10%. The non-regulated business is expected to generate 26% - 43% of the total NFE in 2018. Of this, the Clean Energy Ventures segment is expected to contribute 5% - 10%; the Energy Services segment is expected to contribute 20% - 30%; and the Home Services segment is expected to contribute 1% - 3%. NJR also adjusted its long-term NFE per share growth rate to 6% - 8%.

NJR's Board of Directors unanimously declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.2725 per share, payable on April 02, 2018, to shareowners of record as on March 15, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, New Jersey Resources' stock slightly dropped 0.38%, ending the trading session at $39.55.

Volume traded for the day: 388.94 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.40%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.08%

After yesterday's close, New Jersey Resources' market cap was at $3.43 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 7.70.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.76%.

The stock is part of the Utility sector, categorized under the Gas Utility industry. This sector was up 0.7% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors