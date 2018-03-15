Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Medidata's Revenue Advanced 13%; Adjusted EPS Surged 24%

Stock Monitor: Medical Transcription Billing Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Medidata's total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 jumped 13% to $141.2 million compared to $124.5 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $140.8 million.

During Q4 2017, Medidata's GAAP gross margin was 76.8%, up 60 basis points compared to 76.2% in Q4 2016. The Company's GAAP operating income for the reported quarter was $16.5 million compared to $17.5 million in the prior year's same quarter and non-GAAP operating income totaled $36.6 million from $31.9 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Medidata's GAAP operating income margin was 11.7% compared to 14.1% in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating income margin was 25.9% for the reported quarter versus 25.7% in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Medidata reported GAAP net income of $13.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to GAAP earnings of $10.8 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $24.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the reported quarter compared to $19.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the prior year's same quarter. Medidata's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.31 per share

Medidata's total revenue for the full-year (FY) 2017 rose 18% to $545.5 million compared to $463.4 million in FY16.

For FY17, Medidata's GAAP net income was $44.4 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $29.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net income totaled $81.7 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $62.8 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, in FY16.

Medidata Solutions' Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Subscription segment's revenue gained 13% to $119.8 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's Professional services segment's revenue was $21.5 million for the reported quarter, reflecting an increase of 16% compared to $18.5 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

As on December 31, 2017, Medidata's adjusted 2018 subscription backlog was $480 million, up 19%, compared to $404 million a year ago. The Company's total multi-year subscription backlog as of December 31, 2017, was $1.04 billion, reflecting an increase of 39% compared to $745 million as on December 31, 2016.

Cash Matters

Medidata's cash flow from operations was $30.2 million in Q4 2017 compared to $40.4 million reported in Q4 2016. For FY7, the Company's cash flow from operations surged 37% to $121.7 million compared to $88.8 million in FY16.

As of December 31, 2017, Medidata's total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $663.3 million, up 29% compared to $515.2 million on December 31, 2016.

Revenue retention rates remained over 99%.

Financial Outlook

For the full-year 2018, Medidata is forecasting total revenue between $624 million and $648 million, representing 17% y-o-y growth at the midpoint. The Company is estimating Subscription revenue between $531 million and $555 million and Professional services revenue of approximately $93 million.

For FY18, Medidata is expecting GAAP operating income between $63.5 million and $73.5 million and non-GAAP operating income in the range of $157 million and $167 million. The Company is projecting GAAP net income in the band of $42 million and $50 million and adjusted non-GAAP net income between $98.5 million and $106.5 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 14, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Medidata Solutions' stock fell 1.06%, ending the trading session at $67.84.

Volume traded for the day: 341.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.58%; previous three-month period - up 2.08%; past twelve-month period - up 19.44%; and year-to-date - up 7.05%

After yesterday's close, Medidata Solutions' market cap was at $3.85 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 89.85.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Healthcare Information Services industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

