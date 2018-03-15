

15 March 2018



G4S PLC



(the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').



Awards of conditional shares under the 2018 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan



On 14 March 2018, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP') to two executive directors and ten other PDMRs:



+----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Name of PDMR/Executive |Role |Number of conditional | |director | |shares granted under | | | |2018 LTIP | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer | 925,277 | | | | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Tim Weller |Chief Financial Officer | 507,065 | | | | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Mel Brooks |Regional President - | 181,684 | | |Africa | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |John Kenning |Regional CEO - Americas| 303,705 | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO - Europe & | 252,019 | | |Middle East | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen |Group General Counsel | 208,967 | | | | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Jenni Myles |Group HRD | 181,684 | | | | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Peter Neden |Divisional CEO - | 206,764 | | |Care and Justice | | | |Services and UK | | | |Facilities Management | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Jesus Rosano |Divisional CEO - | 216,224 | | |Global Cash Solutions | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Stephane Verdoy |Group Sales & Marketing | 150,584 | | |Director | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Sanjay Verma |Regional President - | 185,333 | | |Asia | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+ |Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs | 156,950 | | |Director | | +----------------------------+------------------------+------------------------+



Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |925,277 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |507,065 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President - Africa b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |181,684 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |303,705 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe & Middle East b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |252,019 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |208,967 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group HR Director b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |181,684 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |206,764 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Global Cash Solutions b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |216,224 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Stephane Verdoy - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |150,584 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Sanjay Verma - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President - Asia b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |185,333 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



14 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company's long term incentive plan granted on 14 March 2018. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three year period beginning in the deemed year of grant.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |156,950 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the Transaction 14 March 2018 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche Company Secretary



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R18



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX