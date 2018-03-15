Suntech Hosted its European Sales Conference 2018 in Milan

MILAN, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd. ("Suntech")hostedits European Sales Conference and showed the smart solar modules at the MCE 2018 heldin Milan.



The exhibition -- MCEopenedon March 13, is a well-known globalexhibitionaboutsolar energy and related fields.More than 10,000 professionals from 50 countries attended the exhibition. There are over2,000 leading manufacturers, service providersandsuppliers.



Compared to conventional Jboxes, the second generation Maxim smart module uses anintegrated intelligent Jbox. The intelligent Jbox uses built-in IC to optimize power output. The built-in ICis a shunt impedance to reduce the power loss caused by current mismatch when the modules are under shade. It also avoids negative consequences of mismatch caused by shading, soiling, aging, inappropriate house orientation, etc. Best-in-class shade tolerance by performing MPPT on individual cell-strings will maximize energy harvest. The elimination of hot spots results in minimized panel degradation. Under shading conditions, smart modules increase current and decrease voltage in an appropriate level, which leads to increase 30% of the standard power output in the best situation. This enables a 20% tighter row pitch at the same energy production per panel, which can effectively increase power output. Atthe same row pitch, it can enable 3% more energy output per panel than conventional panels.



"Smart modules are more than just conceptual products. We should not only bring innovative technology into the modules, but also enhance the practical experiences to customers," said Mr. Shuangquan He, President of Suntech. "The European market is one of the most important markets to us. Suntech continues to provide service for theEuropean market.The company has made great progress in expansion, product technology and brand reputation. We will focus on Germany's stable demand and a couple of emerging markets like Holland, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine. We will expand production, with half cell modules andpoly silicon PERC modules to meet European customer's needs. Suntech will speed up overall management of European businesses, complete the organization of the subsidiary company in Germany, strengthen the efforts of project developments and maintain strategic partnerships to lay a solid basis for the company's global vision."