Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze

Consumers today are spending more money on travel and dining out than ever before, and more importantly they expect instant gratification. They get it with local travel by using Lyft and Uber and retail by relying more and more on Amazon Same-Day Delivery, but it doesn't stop there. With the gig economy continuing to take shape, many industries including restaurant and hospitality businesses are utilizing mobile apps, websites and advanced hiring algorithms that have made it easier for restaurants to fill vacancies, agree on terms of service and complete various projects. The Gig Economy continues to have a positive effect on the Restaurant and Hospitality industries as demand for restaurant food workers was Up 355% from 2014 to 2017. Contractual employment agreements are becoming a thing of the past. Instead, companies are filling employment gaps with the gig economy platform. With on-demand employment solutions, companies are able to streamline their staffing processes while saving money by eliminating payroll and general liability costs. In a limitless marketplace, the gig economy rests on the principles of accessibility, proximity and affordability. Active stocks in the markets include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR), Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD).

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) BREAKING NEWS: Shiftpixy is introducing a highly disruptive proposition for the Company's fast food and fast casual restaurant operator clients. Scott Absher ShiftPixy's Co-Founder and CEO stated that "Delivery is the fastest growing wave in the fast food and fast casual dominated by GrubHub, UberEats, DoorDash. They have created a wave we are calling the convenience economy. We see that none of the large fast food and fast casual brands could have predicted the delivery demand wave, but they should not have been surprised by the damage to their brand and their customer experience from surrendering their completed customer connection to a stranger". One ShiftPixy client in Southern California who uses third-party delivery providers explained that "happy customers say nothing, but angry customers tell everyone, we don't find out until it's too late that there was a problem and then we have lost a customer".

ShiftPixy's new driver management layer for operators in the ShiftPixy ecosystem will now allow ShiftPixy clients to use their own team members to self-deliver a brand intended customer experience. ShiftPixy has taken the compliance, management and insurance issues related to the support of a delivery option and created a turnkey self-delivery opportunity. "This changes the game in a big way", Scott W. Absher, ShiftPixy's Co-Founder and CEO stated that "we listened to the stories our operator clients told us and saw we could leverage our ecosystem and the way we served them to make it simple for our clients to take on the growth opportunity that self-delivery represents for their business". Read this and more news for ShiftPixy at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html



Additional industry related developments from around the markets:

GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), the nation's leading online and mobile food-ordering company, recently announced the launch of RestaurantHER, an initiative dedicated to supporting women-led restaurants nationwide, and committing $1 million to support this and other causes benefiting our communities. Grubhub will contribute $1 up to $1 million for every person who pledges at RestaurantHER.com to dine in or order delivery from women-led restaurants now through the end of Women's History Month in March. The first $100,000 of this pledge will be contributed to WCR - Women Chefs & Restaurateurs to help advance female leadership in restaurants by providing resources for women seeking to advance culinary education and gain recognition in the food industry.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) closed up slightly on Wednesday at $58.10 trading over 1.5 Million shares by the market close. Restaurant Brands International is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS BURGER KING and POPEYES These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years.

After much anticipation from loyal customers nation-wide, Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) in Canada launched its first loyalty program, Hut Rewards, this month on March 12, 2018. Hut Rewards makes customer loyalty simply. With five consecutive online orders of $10.99 or more, members will receive a free two-topping medium pizza. "We're thrilled to be launching this program digitally, forging ahead in our commitment to making the best tasting pizza more accessible to Canadians," said Jason Cassidy, Brand Director, Pizza Hut Canada. "This is going to make it easier for customers to get the innovative recipes they know and love, like the original pan pizza and stuffed crust, by simply signing up online or through our mobile app."

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) was in the news lately as MCD has quickly expanded its services to include mobile order and pay, and home delivery as part of its efforts to appeal to younger consumers that have shunned quick-service restaurants in favor of fast-casual dining at chains like Chipotle and Panera Bread. Rising minimum wages are gradually pushing up the cost of hiring even the most inexperienced workers, which is leading many restaurants to seek out technologies to reduce their headcount, such as kiosk ordering and mobile ordering and pay, as well as tablet ordering at sit-down restaurants.

