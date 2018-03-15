World's largest team of accredited trainers plan to train more than 1,000 RPA users in advanced skills

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA), today announced its certification as one of the first global Official Training Partners of RPA software vendor UiPath. The certification follows Symphony's UiPath implementation partnership and is a testament to the company's distinguished and comprehensive expertise helping UiPath clients navigate their RPA journeys whether they require guidance in deploying the software or in training internal resources.

As an Official Training Partner, Symphony will assist UiPath with managing the explosive growth in demand for its technology by helping companies nurture their own in-house RPA consultants. Demand for RPA solutions like UiPath's is growing exponentially as more organizations realize the benefits of a Digital Operation such as dramatic enhancements to front, middle and back office functions, significant cost savings and the ability to refocus employees on more dynamic and customer-centric activities.

"We are thrilled to be named one of the first Official Global Training Partners of UiPath," said Richard Denton, principal consultant and UiPath practice lead, Symphony Ventures. "It's our mission to provide exceptional automation consulting and training services to our clients, and this certification will allow us to continue on that path by helping global organizations develop in-house UiPath RPA experts. Through this partnership, Symphony and UiPath will continue to lead the charge on furthering the digitization of operations and providing enterprises with the knowledge and tools necessary to compete successfully."

Symphony has already organized and led numerous on-site UiPath RPA trainings on a global scale, including the RPA Developer Advanced Course and Project Based training to nurture applied skills in client-specific environments. Symphony is now offering the virtual (online) equivalent to the same series of courses, allowing distributed enterprise teams the benefit of the same high caliber instruction and material. Symphony is uniquely positioned to deliver training excellence, having developed some of the industry's highest standards of in-house training which it uses to ensure its own implementation teams are some of the most qualified UiPath developers in the world. In addition, as of February, Symphony is proud to house the largest team of Certified UiPath Trainers globally.

"We pride ourselves on providing clients with both a superior RPA technology and a dedicated, customer-centric services approach," said Ana Cinca, customer and partner success chief deputy officer, UiPath. "With the automation market booming and demand for our software higher than ever, we couldn't be more excited to have Symphony Ventures on board as an Official Training Partner. Based on the success our shared clientele has achieved through our implementation partnership, we are confident that Symphony will continue to contribute tremendous value to customers as they embark on their RPA journeys."

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony bills itself as the "Digital Ops One-Stop-Shop" offering a full suite of services, including the training, hosting, and AI-enabled platforms that organizations today are looking for. Symphony has clients in more than 24 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, NICE Systems, eNate, ABBYY and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients. Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

About UiPath

Built for both business and IT, UiPath is the leading platform for enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA). More than 700 enterprise customers and government agencies use UiPath's Enterprise RPA platform to rapidly deploy software robots that perfectly emulate and execute repetitive processes, boosting business productivity, ensuring compliance and enhancing customer experience across back-office and front-office operations.

With a thriving RPA developer community of more than 120,000 worldwide, UiPath is on a mission to democratize RPA and support a digital business revolution. Based in New York City, UiPath's presence extends to 14 countries throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The company is backed by $183M in series A B funding from Accel, CapitalG, Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield Byers, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund and Seedcamp. UiPath's Series B valuation exceeded $1 billion.

For more information, visit https://www.uipath.com.

