US$12 million in private finance has been earmarked for a 7 MW solar PV rooftop system in Gaza, Palestine. Up to 800 jobs are expected to be created.Palestine-based investment house, the PRICO Group, part of Palestine Development and Investment, Ltd (PADICO Holding), will construct, operate, and maintain the 7 MW solar PV rooftop system which, when complete, will supply the generated energy to 32 factories in Gaza's only industrial park, the Gaza Industrial Estate. Up to 800 direct and indirect jobs are expected to be created on the back of the project, said the World Bank, "thanks to the more ...

