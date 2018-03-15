The "Europe Operating Room Equipment Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Operating Room Equipment market is expected to witness market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 2023

Operating room (OR), which is also well known as an operation theatre or operating suite, is a facility that is used to perform surgical procedures. The facility is used in treating different physiological and pathological conditions in a highly sterile environment. An operating room that is fully equipped with advanced equipment helps surgeons by offering greater flexibility during surgical procedures, and as a result, better operational efficiency.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illnesses has given rise to the number of surgical procedures on a global level. Anesthesia plays a crucial role in a surgery, by providing sufficient accurate delivery of anesthesia during surgical procedures. Increasing geriatric population that is highly susceptible to various kinds of disorders and degenerative diseases would be a major factor that would drive the demand for surgeries.

Scope of the Report

Based on end user, the market report segments the market into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

The Application covered under the report includes Anesthesia Devices, Operating Room Tables, Endoscopes, Electrosurgical Devices, Operating Room Lights, Patient Monitors, Surgical Imaging Devices, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Operating Room Equipment Market

4. Europe Operating Room Equipment Market by Product

5. Europe Operating Room Equipment Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Philips Healthcare)

Siemens AG

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic Plc.

General Electric (GE) (GE Healthcare)

Getinge AB

KARL STORZ GmbH Co. KG

Hill-Rom (Trumpf Medical)

STERIS plc.

Skytron

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mlpvgj/europe_operating?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180315005655/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Surgical Devices