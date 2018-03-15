How Generation Z is Using Blockchain to Redefine Cash

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

Analysts believe Generation Z, those born between 1995 and 2010, will be more influential than millennials before them and far larger in number. Raised during a time of economic stress and never without the Internet, Generation Z is expected to transform the payment space as they enter financial independence. Cryptocurrency trading is already fashionable among Zs and forward-looking companies are redefining the way they transact business in order to resonate with this generation. Consumers now have the option to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to purchase real estate - RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX), play the latest video games - GameStop (NYSE: GME), travel the world - Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), operate an at home business - Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) and even grab a frozen yogurt after classes - Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc. (OTC: VEND).

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) enables aspiring entrepreneurs to start and grow at home businesses in a digital mall. Items for sale in the company's catalog include art, photography, clothing, jewels, bath and beauty products, and even toys. With merchants and consumers located worlds apart, Etsy utilizes cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as a worldwide global payment solution. Merchants then have the option to convert their Bitcoin holdings into local fiat currency.

Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc. (OTCQB: VEND) has patented a fully-automated robotic frozen yogurt vending machine designed to disrupt brick and mortar competitors: Yogurtland and Pinkberry. These 'eat-o-tainment' units are capable of operating 24-hours a day, do not require employees to operate, and are placed in high traffic retailers; eliminating lease expenses. On Tuesday, the company announced its automated retail robots built by multibillion dollar manufacturer Flex will have the ability to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

GameStop (NYSE: GME) is the world's largest video game retailer. With over 6,100 stores located throughout the United States and 17 other countries, the company is a retail destination for gamers around the world. Recognizing the shifting market towards digital downloads, GameStop has partnered with eGifter, allowing customers to pay for games online and in game purchases using cryptocurrency.

Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is one of the world's largest online travel companies whose suite of tools empowers would-be travelers to plan and book low-cost travel. The company has been an early adopter of bitcoin, enabling their consumers to purchase travel with crypto-currency.

RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX), the UK-based franchisee of RE/MAX Europe, is now accepting Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dogecoin as payment for property rentals through a partnership with processor GoCoin. Having over 115,000 agents in more than 100 countries and territories, RE/Max is the market leader in residential real estate transactions.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated nineteen hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Generation Next Franchise Brands Inc. by the company.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

