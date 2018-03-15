

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate climbed in the fourth quarter, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 21.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 20.2 percent in the previous quarter. However, the rate was below 23.6 percent seen in the same period of 2016.



The number of unemployed persons increased 3.8 percent from the previous quarter but decreased by 10.4 percent compared with the same quarter one year ago.



The jobless rate among youth aged below 19 came in at 53.1 percent in the fourth quarter.



