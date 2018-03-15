

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, U.S. import and export prices for February and weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 10 are due.



Ahead of these reports, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the pound and the yen, it rose against the euro and the franc.



The greenback was worth 1.2347 against the euro, 106.00 against the yen, 0.9464 against the franc and 1.3937 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX