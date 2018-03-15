

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat again Thursday morning, as this week's economic data has been largely shrugged off.



Tame inflation and downbeat retail sales put the Federal Reserve in a pickle. Many policy makers have come out in favor of at least three rate hikes in 2018, with some floating the idea of four instead.



However, the Fed is unlikely to aggressively raise rates until inflation picks up and the U.S. consumer is in a less skittish mood.



The central bank meets next week. A modest rate hike is expected.



Gold was down $2.80 at $1322 an ounce, having shown little direction of late.



Jobless Claims for the week will be published by 8.30 am ET. The consensus for new claims is 229 K, compared to 231K in the prior week.



The Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economic analysts are looking for consensus of 15 up from 13.1 in the prior month.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey for February is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 23.0, down from 25.8 in January.



