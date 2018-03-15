Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presented prestigious award at SFI's ceremony in Washington D.C.

An Taoiseach TD, has presented Science Foundation Ireland's (SFI) prestigious 'St. Patrick's Day Science Medal' to David McCourt, Founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications, celebrating his significant contribution to technology and innovation across academia, research and industry.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar presenting Science Foundation Ireland's (SFI) prestigious 'St. Patrick's Day Science Medal' to David McCourt, Founder and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital

Now in its fifth year, the SFI St. Patrick's Day Science Medal recognizes the outstanding contributions of individuals who have played a key role in supporting and engaging with the research ecosystem in Ireland. Receiving the Medal, David McCourt joins a highly distinguished group of Irish scientists, engineers and technology leaders living and working in the USA who have been awarded.

Congratulating McCourt at an award event held in the United States Institute of Peace in Washington D.C., An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD, said: "On behalf of the Irish Government and Science Foundation Ireland, I am delighted to present the SFI St. Patrick's Day Science Medal to David McCourt who has proven himself as an inspiring leader in industry and an extremely well-respected member of the Irish diaspora who is contributing significantly to research and innovation in industry."

A holder of Irish citizenship and with a home in County Clare, David McCourt has been incredibly active in Ireland's academic ecosystem in terms of funding, employment, innovation and as part of the Irish Government's Global Economic Forum. From early in his career he has been an innovator, developing a revolutionary technology that lowered the cost of building cable systems by 80%, which went on to become the industry standard. Throughout his career, he has been widely recognized for being first to market with new innovations and praised for his entrepreneurial credentials.

In Ireland, David McCourt has been highly active in expanding access to broadband through his investment in enet, which operates next-generation, open-access telecoms infrastructure. McCourt is also pioneering initiatives to develop the delivery of internet connectivity to the most underserved technology areas in the world.

A strong supporter of Irish research, McCourt has provided considerable support to one of SFI's Research Centres, CONNECT, through substantial partnerships with his companies.

At the event in Washington, McCourt said: "I am delighted and honored to accept the SFI St. Patrick's Day Science Medal from Science Foundation Ireland. As an employer in Ireland, and with my own interest in R&D, I greatly value the diverse culture of innovation and collaboration that exists between Ireland and the US. I am a big believer that the only way to solve the world's biggest problems is collaboration between the public and private sectors, and that's exactly what SFI breads. Collaborative research will continue to produce transformative advances that will enhance both our economies and societies, and investment in time, money and energy in these endeavours has never been more important if we're going to lay the foundations for future generations to thrive.

"Ireland is home to some of the most talented scientists, engineers and technologists in the world, and this is part of its secret sauce helping it compete and lead on the world stage. I'm extremely proud to be part of Ireland's broader success."

Among his achievements, McCourt was also the first-ever recipient of the White House award recognizing extraordinary accomplishments by private sector businesses. The Economist has described him as possessing "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary".

About Granahan McCourt Capital

Granahan McCourt Capital, LLC is a private investment firm focused on the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) industries.

Granahan McCourt Capital's principals have world-leading experience in designing, building and deploying large-scale telecoms infrastructure to the value of over $30 billion. The firm's founder and CEO, David C. McCourt has held senior roles as CEO, President or board member at some of the biggest telecom network operators, including Level 3 Communications, MFS Communications, Corporate Communications Network and WorldCom.

For over 30 years, David C. McCourt has been an innovator, entrepreneur, and business leader. He has founded or bought 20 companies in 9 countries, and is widely recognised as a transformational force in TMT.

The Economist has described Mr McCourt as having "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary". Visit www.granahanmccourt.com.

