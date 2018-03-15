Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector

PALM BEACH, Florida, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MarketNewsUpdates.com News Commentary

Photonics products have attained greater traction in recent years due to their energy-saving capabilities and durability. These products are set to redefine the way we look at many day-to-day applications. Their environment-friendly nature which helps to keep carbon footprints in check, will be another factor augmenting the growth of the photonics market on a global platform. The global photonic crystals market, in terms of value, is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.5% between a period of 2017 though 2021. The increasing demand as well as growth rate for photonic crystals in the market is attributed to their growing usage in applications of optical fiber, LED, image sensors, and solar & photovoltaic (PV) cell, among others, in the industrial, aerospace & defense, life sciences & healthcare and other end-use industries. Active stocks today include: Zecotek Photonics Inc. (OTC: ZMSPF) (TSX-V: ZMS), Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW), NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO), Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: SIEGY).



Zecotek Photonics Inc. (OTC: ZMSPF) (TSXV: ZMS.V) BREAKING NEWS: Zecotek Photonics, a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that it has signed a marketing and distribution agreement with the Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co. Ltd., a China-based authorized distributor of integrated circuits and related optoelectronic products, to generate sales of its patented LFS crystals to customers in China.



"The Shanghai Fortune Techgroup is a well-established distributor of photonic technologies with customers in China and around the world, and we are very pleased that they will now include our patented LFS scintillation crystals on their product list," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "The partnership with the Fortune Techgroup was prompted by the recent equity investment into Zecotek Imaging China by a local investor, and it complements the existing relationship we have with the Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Company. Zecotek will be able to leverage their broad networks and experienced sales teams both in and out of China. Furthermore, due to the size and the financial strength of the Fortune Techgroup, Zecotek will also be able to take advantage of more favorable payment terms which will improve cash flow and minimize customer payment risks. With better payment terms offered through distributers, crystal production and handling will be more finely tuned with improved efficiencies. We look forward to initiating production at our new facility and working closely with the Fortune Techgroup to sell our crystals."



Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co. Ltd. is publicly traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (300493.SZ) with a market cap of approximately $700 million and annual sales of $300 million (2016) from the distribution of a wide range of technical products and support services including integrated circuit application solutions to global customers. There is a natural synergy with Zecotek's LFS crystals and the other optoelectronic products currently distributed by Fortune Techgroup. Fortune group will aggressively market the LFS crystals through its broad sales networks in China and around the globe. Read this and more news for Zecotek Photonics at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/zms.html



In other industry developments of note:



Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) is currently demonstrating its latest optical fiber innovation at the 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, California. CorningTXF fiber enables high data-rate transmission over longer spans and extended reach for improved network flexibility and lower network cost. TXF fiber, an ultra-low loss, silica-core fiber with large effective area, is ITU-T G.654.E compliant, highlighting the industry's recognition of the value that large effective-area fiber can bring to the terrestrial market.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, also announced it is demonstrating its 64 Gbaud Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly (COSA) at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition in San Diego. The NeoPhotonics 64 Gbaud COSA is based on the same technology as its industry leading ICR product line and its recently introduced Coherent Driver Modulator (CDM) and integrates these two functions into a single compact package. The 64Gbaud COSA is designed to work with NeoPhotonics ultra-narrow linewidth external cavity Nano-ITLA to achieve high optical performance in a form factor compatible with coherent pluggable OSFP modules.

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), a leading provider of advanced process control systems, last month announced that its IMPULSE integrated metrology platform has been selected for high-volume process control at a leading-edge DRAM manufacturer. With this selection, the IMPULSE+ with NanoDiffractsoftware is providing insight for transistor, storage node, and interconnect advanced process control for sub-20nm DRAM devices. These systems will be deployed in conjunction with AtlasIII automated systems to provide a comprehensive fab-wide process control solution.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: SIEGY) News: At the 2018 HIMSS Annual Conference & Exhibition, Siemens Healthineers showcases new additions and updates to its Digital Ecosystem, an open and secured environment for healthcare stakeholders that houses a range of digital offerings from Siemens Healthineers and other partners based on shared healthcare data. Within the Siemens Healthineers cloud, different data sources can be integrated and processed, supporting a large variety of application types. To date, almost 2000 institutions from roughly 50 countries take part in the Digital Ecosystem, continuously feeding data into this platform to derive insights based on innovative applications and services. Siemens Healthineers leverages digitalized healthcare solutions like the Digital Ecosystem to cultivate the vast amounts of data produced through diagnostic images, laboratory results, and more enabling healthcare providers to address current healthcare challenges and provide value-based care to patients.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated forty-nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Zecotek Photonics Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

