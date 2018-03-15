

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly higher Thursday morning as traders continued to weigh U.S. energy inventories data.



The EIA said yesterday that crude oil stockpiles rose sharply last week, but gasoline inventories tumbled.



Meanwhile, OPEC admitted that the U.S. shale boom has offset the cartel's supply quota plan.



OPEC raised its expectation for supply growth from the U.S. and other producers for a fourth consecutive month. It raised non-OPEC supply growth forecast by 260,000 barrels a day.



WTI light sweet oil was up 37 cents at $61.35 a barrel.



