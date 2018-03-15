TARGIT unveils Decision Suite 2018, next-generation business intelligence software

Better look and feel. Better user experience. Better-than-ever BI.

AALBORG, Denmark, March15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Denmark-based TARGIT A/S today announced the release of TARGIT Decision Suite 2018, the latest version of its market-leading business intelligence and analytics software. The new release offers a range of new features and functionalitiesthat make the advanced BI solution better than ever.

"We focus on delivering value to our customers, which is a key driver in our business. We believe in a close and agile relationship with customers and partners. We've listened to our customers and partners and included their input in TARGIT Decision Suite 2018," says CEO Leif Vestergaard.

In this new release, TARGIT has made significant enhancements to the look, feel and performance of Decision Suite, including improvements to the TARGIT Anywhere client, TARGIT Management, TARGIT InMemory ETL Studio and TARGIT Windows Client.

Decision Suite 2018 users will find an enhanced interface and improved charts in TARGIT Anywhere, resulting in better browser performance, including faster loading, transition animations and resizing without the need to reload - all while reducing the load on the TARGIT Server. Users will also discover a new KPI object, which provides a more dynamic way to view performance measurements.

"The new and improved TARGIT Decision Suite now offers even more features to make users' lives easier," said new TARGIT CTO Michael H. Andersen, a veteran software developer. "Decision Suite 2018 is better-than-ever BI that translates to better data-driven decision-making."

About TARGIT

TARGIT is a leading business intelligence software provider for the SME segment. TARGIT is the maker of TARGIT Decision Suite, the business intelligence and analytics solution for all business users. With an emphasis on people, it is our mission to transform entire organizations by revealing actionable insights for every user to make better and faster decisions. TARGIT Decision Suite is the only business intelligence platform that offers visual data discovery tools, self-service business analytics, reporting, and stunning dashboards in a single, integrated solution. TARGIT combines the control of a centralized BI solution with the flexibility of a decentralized solution with robust security and dependability. The enterprise-wide platform has a vast range of deployment options that bring centralized BI to everyone in the organization. TARGIT Decision Suite's self-service capabilities enable business users to create their own reports and analyses, eliminating IT bottlenecks.