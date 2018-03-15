OPET awarded for Best Practices in the Turkish fuel retail industry

OPET ranks second in terms of market share in the fuel retail industry thanks to its approach of improving the customer experience and its outstanding and innovative services.

LONDON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the fuel retail industry, market research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan recognized OPET Petrolcülük A.S. (OPET) with the 2017 Best Practices Award for its approach of improving the customer experience and its outstanding and innovative services. Frost & Sullivan announced, "OPET increased its market share through a wide network of fueling stations and value-added services based on consumer needs while developing innovative services for its customers by leveraging technology."

OPET General Manager Cüneyt AÄŸca said receiving an award from a globally prestigious organization like Frost & Sullivan meant a great deal to the company. "We've been voted the leader in customer satisfaction in our industry for the last 12 years. We're happy to keep our leadership as the first brand that comes to mind in satisfaction surveys, which is an outcome of the importance we attribute to customer satisfaction. We're going to continue satisfying our customers with our results-oriented, long term, inclusive social responsibility projects and our high-quality products," AÄŸca commented.

Frost & Sullivan market analyst Hikmet Ã‡akmak said the following: "OPET has leveraged technology to develop value-added services for customers, while using data insights to improve its market share. In addition, OPET's focus on social responsibility projects has allowed the company to make a material contribution to the well-being of the region. OPET's Clean Toilets Campaign is a massive public undertaking with nation-wide hygiene training in schools and various institutions as well as improved sanitation in the company's filling stations. For these reasons, OPET Petrolcülük A.S. has earned Frost & Sullivan's 2017 Best Practices / Customer Service Leadership Award in Turkey's fuel retail industry."

OPET has dedicated time and resources to additional customer value-added services, such as fast customer response. On the call center side, OPET employs computer telephony integration and dynamic interactive voice response solutions, which are linked to OPET's own loyalty and station automation systems, to ensure quick customer response times. The company provides service with a 100-agent call center to handle customer concerns and issues. Field teams can access real-time customer complaints through the company's online portal while dealers can communicate with the headquarters with speed and efficiency via a dedicated portal.

In early 2017, OPET launched the Smart Fueling system, wherein customers register their vehicles through SMS, mobile app, or Web site to link their registration plates with the required fuel type, which enables faster, automated service and helps eliminate fueling mistakes at the pumps. Capturing all fuel transactions, the company uses its customer relationship management infrastructure to segment customer data based on their contribution to its revenue, measured in total spending, per-visit purchases, and spending trends, to provide better targeted customer service. Furthermore, OPET has embarked on a novel digital campaign through partnerships with other brands. Customers can use numeric codes printed on partner brands' product packaging to obtain free fuel.

With the Clean Toilets Campaign that has been going on since 2000, OPET managed to spread clean toilets and toilet hygiene and make them permanent starting with its own filling stations. Personal hygiene training was given to 9.5 million people during the campaign that has been conducted across Turkey for 18 years. The campaign received an invitation from the Turkish Standards Institution which was impressed by its success in large-scale awareness-building in sanitation and hygiene supported with school seminars and partnership with numerous public and private organizations. The standards promoted by the campaign were made mandatory by the Ministry of the Interior in sanitation facilities in work places and restaurants along with public toilets. The concept of Clean Toilets became identified with the OPET brand as a result of this campaign.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

In the fuel distribution industry, OPET is engaged in the fields of retail, commercial and industrial sales, storage and international trading as well as mineral oils and jet fuel through its subsidiaries. Noted for its innovative products and services, rapidly expanding network of filling stations, and approach to social responsibility that makes a difference, OPET is the only domestic company among the industry's major players. The unchanging leader in customer satisfaction in Turkey's fuel distribution industry, OPET has more than 1,500 filling stations including those under the SUNPET brand. Boasting a storage capacity in excess of 1 million m3 which gives it a solid competitive advantage, OPET is also hailed as the company that puts technology to best use in the fuel industry.

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

